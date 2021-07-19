Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.66, for a total transaction of $392,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,143.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeff Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $553,905.00.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $379.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $349.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.62 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,483,000 after buying an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

