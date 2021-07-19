Insider Selling: Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Sells $33,000.00 in Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Ian T. Bothwell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.00.
Shares of BPSR opened at $0.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.63.
About Organicell Regenerative Medicine
