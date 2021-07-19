Insider Selling: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CEO Sells 137,713 Shares of Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $15,499,598.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Martin Mucci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of Paychex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $3,370,539.90.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $2.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.40. 132,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.38 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after buying an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $74,226,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $69,980,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

