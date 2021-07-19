Insider Selling: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Sells 578 Shares of Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $65,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $2.45 on Monday, reaching $109.40. 132,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.38 and a 12 month high of $113.11.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 51,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 217,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 29,655 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.