Insider Selling: Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Sells $201,348.00 in Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 11,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $201,348.00.

Jeremy S. G. Fowden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 300 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,100.00.

Shares of PRMW opened at $16.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

PRMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Primo Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 7.9% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 7.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 9.3% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

