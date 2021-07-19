Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,944,450.00 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $1,944,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $67.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -373.20 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $117.00.

SDGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

