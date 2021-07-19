Insider Selling: Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CFO Sells $4,140,838.68 in Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CFO George Wehlitz sold 210,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $4,140,838.68.

Stamps.com stock opened at $324.02 on Monday. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.22 and a fifty-two week high of $325.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.65.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STMP. Maxim Group cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Stamps.com by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stamps.com by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

