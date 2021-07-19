Insider Selling: Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) EVP Sells $2,230,925.55 in Stock

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) EVP E Robert Lupone sold 34,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $2,230,925.55.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $66.28 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $70.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 79.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Textron by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

