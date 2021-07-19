Insider Selling: The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Major Shareholder Sells $23,200,160.00 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Vi sold 1,450,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $23,200,160.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST opened at $14.99 on Monday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on The Honest from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.69.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

