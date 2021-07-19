Insider Selling: The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Major Shareholder Sells $23,200,160.00 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Vi sold 1,450,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $23,200,160.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:HNST opened at $14.99 on Monday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96.
The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About The Honest
The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.
