Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Sells $350,000.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $27.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $751.93 million, a PE ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $135,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 307.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.