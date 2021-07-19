Insider Selling: Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) insider Scott Arnold Dahnke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $812,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $38.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.91. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and a PE ratio of -20.40.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vroom by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Vroom by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Vroom by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 244,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.42.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

