Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 149.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 435,462 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,568 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $27,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $54.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.36. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $221.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.