Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the June 15th total of 219,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.01. 479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,430. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.62.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.64%.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

