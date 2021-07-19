Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Inter Pipeline stock opened at C$20.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.44. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$11.23 and a 1 year high of C$21.01.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$697.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1516928 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. CSFB set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cfra lifted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.16.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

