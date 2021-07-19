Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) Receives C$18.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IPL shares. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

TSE IPL traded down C$0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching C$20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,276,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.77 billion and a PE ratio of 22.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.44. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$11.23 and a 1-year high of C$21.01.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$697.20 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1516928 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

