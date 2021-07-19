Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Earns Hold Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IPL. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price target on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$20.50 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.16.

Shares of IPL opened at C$20.94 on Thursday. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$11.23 and a 12 month high of C$21.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$8.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$697.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1516928 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

