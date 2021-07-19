Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $23.14 on Thursday. Intercorp Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.58. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $296.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $16,522,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

