InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.32.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IIPZF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIPZF opened at $12.99 on Monday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

