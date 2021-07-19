Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Holdings Increased by Great Point Partners LLC

Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,902 shares during the period. Intersect ENT makes up about 5.8% of Great Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Great Point Partners LLC owned approximately 4.02% of Intersect ENT worth $27,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XENT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 27.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,768,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,679,000 after purchasing an additional 801,723 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 54.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,555,000 after buying an additional 380,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,138.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 159,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth approximately $2,719,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

Intersect ENT stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,109. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

