inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the June 15th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get inTEST alerts:

INTT stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.36 million, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65. inTEST has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter. inTEST had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at $1,599,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in inTEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 65,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in inTEST by 12.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 480,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 52,506 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.