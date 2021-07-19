Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the June 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP opened at $26.08 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $26.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 90,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 40,668 shares in the last quarter.

