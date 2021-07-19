Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) by 100.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,405 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $26.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $26.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

