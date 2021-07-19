Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Down 37.4% in June

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the June 15th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE VKQ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,261. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.0524 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 26.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 126,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 26,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,025,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,732,000 after buying an additional 24,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.