Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Short Interest Down 56.7% in June

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,100 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the June 15th total of 328,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $32.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.01. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $35.18.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.