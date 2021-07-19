Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Short Interest Down 56.7% in June

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,100 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the June 15th total of 328,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $32.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.01. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $35.18.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.
About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
