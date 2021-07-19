Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Q Global Advisors LLC

Q Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 161.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,621 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.7% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $4.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $353.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,983,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,327,480. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $341.99. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $251.32 and a 1-year high of $365.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.