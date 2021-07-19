Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 57.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,272 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.6% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $629,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $3.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $354.36. 2,275,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,327,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $341.99. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $251.32 and a 1 year high of $365.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

