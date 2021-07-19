Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSCI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 148.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at $223,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCI opened at $88.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.40. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $99.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

