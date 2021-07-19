Ion Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 83.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy accounts for 0.2% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,669,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at $36,766,093.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $121,348.50. Insiders sold 154,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,579,849 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

ENPH opened at $158.28 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

