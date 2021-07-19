Ion Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,241,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 211,171 shares during the period. Tower Semiconductor makes up approximately 4.0% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $34,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.