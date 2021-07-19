Ion Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.27 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 0.7% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $289.28 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.08 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $339.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 182,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $1,861,704.00. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,562 shares of company stock worth $16,153,403. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.30.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

