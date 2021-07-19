ION (ION) Market Capitalization Tops $256,561.64

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. One ION coin can now be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a total market capitalization of $256,561.64 and approximately $21.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ION has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00033430 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.15 or 0.00234062 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00033086 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012093 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001563 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,625,303 coins and its circulating supply is 13,725,303 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

