IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 147.7% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $33.37 on Monday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $36.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.45.

