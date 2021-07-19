iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 446,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 2,721,287 shares.The stock last traded at $86.25 and had previously closed at $86.19.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

