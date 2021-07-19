iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 481,100 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the June 15th total of 317,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ESGD opened at $78.49 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $82.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

