iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,198,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,708,000 after acquiring an additional 769,260 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,770,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 389,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 266,129 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,047,000. Finally, Marketfield Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,485,000. Institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $25.60 on Monday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.45.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

