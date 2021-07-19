iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 839,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,027 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $35,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 72.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

BATS:INDA opened at $44.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.11. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

