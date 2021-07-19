iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) is New England Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 32.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 0.3% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $15,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 282.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.77. The stock had a trading volume of 24,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,203. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.09. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

