iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Short Interest Update

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 633,400 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the June 15th total of 491,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 648,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of DVY traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,203. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.09. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $124.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVY. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $167,096,000. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $142,625,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $82,338,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after acquiring an additional 319,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,574,000 after acquiring an additional 308,898 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

