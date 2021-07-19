iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $427.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.55 and a 1-year high of $439.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

