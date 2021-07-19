Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,507 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Iteris were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 44.1% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $6.07 on Monday. Iteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.02 million, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $31.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITI shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

In other news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $253,468.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Kreter sold 10,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $72,738.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,704.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,913 in the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

