IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Up 54.7% in June

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the June 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

IZEA stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.89 million, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67. IZEA Worldwide has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 16.65% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Murphy sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $737,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,454.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel R. Rua sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,026.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 331,560 shares of company stock worth $969,234 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IZEA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, and to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

