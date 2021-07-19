Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Holdings Lowered by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates makes up 3.9% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $12,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JKHY. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

JKHY traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,176. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.