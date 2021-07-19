Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,174 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,613 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,174 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APPS stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.95. The stock had a trading volume of 124,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,886. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.17. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.