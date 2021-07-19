Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives $139.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $130.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.94. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

