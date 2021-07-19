Jai Agarwal Sells 15,000 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Stock

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) CFO Jai Agarwal sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $228,150.00.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 80.75 and a current ratio of 80.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.77.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 172,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 481,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. 60.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.