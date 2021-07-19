Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 19,837 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 572.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Elbit Systems worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 112.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $127.64 on Monday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.69 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.