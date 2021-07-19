Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 331.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,049 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,895 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BGRN opened at $55.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.63. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.93 and a 1-year high of $56.34.

