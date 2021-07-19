Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Position in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 355,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.18% of Tastemaker Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMKR. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $11,688,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $10,228,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,165,000. Towerview LLC bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,637,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,896,000. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tastemaker Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMKR opened at $9.73 on Monday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.74.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.