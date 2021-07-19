Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,391 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $112.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -41.37 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.90. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $52.09 and a 52-week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,906 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.42, for a total transaction of $610,404.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,963.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $226,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,347,316.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,845 shares of company stock valued at $17,246,308. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.