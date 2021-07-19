Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF stock opened at $94.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.06. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12-month low of $94.20 and a 12-month high of $97.59.

